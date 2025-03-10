Boss Energy Invests in Liverpool Project

Company News

by Finance News Network March 10, 2025 12:08 PM

Boss Energy has entered into an earn-in agreement with Eclipse Metals, committing to invest in the Liverpool Project located in the Northern Territory. The agreement outlines a phased investment strategy, beginning with an initial $250,000 for exploration activities in exchange for a 12-month option period. Upon exercising this option, Boss Energy will acquire an initial 49 percent stake in the project.

Further investment will see Boss Energy contribute $3 million over three years, increasing its stake. An additional $5 million investment within the subsequent four years could grant Boss Energy an additional 31 percent interest, resulting in a total ownership of 80 percent in the Liverpool Project. This agreement signifies a significant development for both companies as Boss Energy expands its portfolio and Eclipse Metals secures funding for the advancement of its project.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?