Boss Energy Invests in Liverpool Project

Boss Energy has entered into an earn-in agreement with Eclipse Metals, committing to invest in the Liverpool Project located in the Northern Territory. The agreement outlines a phased investment strategy, beginning with an initial $250,000 for exploration activities in exchange for a 12-month option period. Upon exercising this option, Boss Energy will acquire an initial 49 percent stake in the project.

Further investment will see Boss Energy contribute $3 million over three years, increasing its stake. An additional $5 million investment within the subsequent four years could grant Boss Energy an additional 31 percent interest, resulting in a total ownership of 80 percent in the Liverpool Project. This agreement signifies a significant development for both companies as Boss Energy expands its portfolio and Eclipse Metals secures funding for the advancement of its project.