Wide Open Agriculture Expands Global Footprint

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA) has announced a significant step in its global expansion, securing initial commercial sales and purchase orders for over 5 metric tonnes of its lupin protein isolate across Europe, Latin America, and Australia. This milestone signifies growing momentum for the company’s innovative plant-based ingredient. The purchase orders include a notable partnership with Tarwi, a leading health food company focused on lupin-based products, highlighting the appeal of WOA’s lupin protein in established markets.

While the initial sales’ financial impact isn’t substantial, they validate the global potential of WOA’s lupin proteins. These sales address a major hurdle for food companies: the lengthy product development and commercialization timeline for new ingredients. Customer feedback underscores the superior taste, functionality, health benefits, and sustainability of WOA’s lupin protein isolates, presenting global consumers with a novel, high-performing ingredient. The company emphasizes its strategic approach of targeting the premium market segment while working on reducing production costs.

Tarwi’s Managing Director, Cata Gorgulho, expressed excitement about partnering with WOA, citing the exceptional taste, functionality, and quality of its lupin proteins. WOA’s sales will fuel market development across South America, North America, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, particularly in regions with a history of lupin consumption. The company is also focusing on expanding into new markets such as China and the broader Asian region, leveraging a global database of sales leads cultivated over the past 12-18 months. The company is strengthening ties with current customers to secure repeat business and focusing on opportunities in China, Korea, and Southeast Asia.