Bannerman Energy Director, Mike Leech, Resigns

Mike Leech is stepping down from his position as a non-executive director at Bannerman Energy, concluding an eight-year tenure with the company. While resigning from the main board, Leech will continue his involvement with Bannerman’s Namibian subsidiary, Bannerman Mining Resources, where he serves as a director. Leech’s resignation, attributed to personal reasons, marks the end of his service as a non-executive director since April 2017.

During his time with Bannerman Energy, Leech also held the position of chair of the audit committee, contributing to the company’s oversight and governance. His continued role within the Namibian subsidiary ensures some continuity amidst the change at the board level. This transition occurs as Bannerman Energy focuses on its uranium development projects.