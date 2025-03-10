Visible Gold Intersected at Crown Prince

New Murchison Gold (NMG) has reported the intersection of visible gold in diamond drill core at its Crown Prince Gold Project near Meekatharra, Western Australia. The diamond hole NGGRCDD974, part of an ongoing drilling program targeting extensions of the southeastern zone (SEZ) mineralization, revealed a quartz-carbonate vein with strong showings of native visible gold at 252 meters downhole. This gold-bearing vein sits atop a 16-meter strongly sheared interval, comprised predominantly of sheared mafic schist and ultramafic rocks, featuring abundant quartz-carbonate veining typical of the Crown Prince gold deposit.

According to NMG’s CEO, Alex Passmore, the visual indications of mineralization in a key extensional area for the Crown Prince resource are strongly encouraging. Assay results are expected in two to three weeks. The drilling program includes 12 planned holes, with other holes showing strong alteration and similar structures, although with less visible gold. Assays are pending for two previously drilled holes, and a third is awaiting processing.

The visible gold intersected in NGGRCDD974 is the deepest example of gold mineralization in the SEZ, suggesting a continuation of mineralization at depth. This discovery is outside the current mineral resource estimate envelope, and is considered material to the likely extension of the resource. The company updated its Mineral Resource Estimate in November 2024 and reported a maiden Ore Reserve and Feasibility Study for the Crown Prince Deposit in February 2025, placing NMG on track towards becoming a gold producer.