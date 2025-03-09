Immutep&#8217;s Pipeline: Progress in Immunotherapy and Autoimmune Treatments

Interviews

by Finance News Network March 10, 2025 10:08 AM

Immutep (ASX:IMM) CEO Marc Voigt discusses the company’s latest advancements in immunotherapy and autoimmune treatments. A key focus is the TACTI-004 trial, a large-scale Phase III study for first-line non-small cell lung cancer, conducted in collaboration with Merck, across more than 25 countries. Success in this trial could set a new standard of care.
 
The company’s TACTI-003 trial for head and neck cancer has shown promising results in progression-free and overall survival, with upcoming discussions with the FDA on the next steps.
Immutep has fully recruited its AIPAC-003 trial for breast cancer and is analyzing data to determine the optimal dosage.
Beyond oncology, the company is developing IMP761, a treatment for autoimmune diseases, with early-stage safety data looking positive and further results expected mid-year. 
Financially, Immutep recently joined the ASX 300. Key upcoming milestones include regulatory interactions, new trial data, and continued progress in recruitment for its pivotal studies.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?