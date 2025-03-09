(ASX:IMM) ImmutepCEO Marc Voigt discusses the company’s latest advancements in immunotherapy and autoimmune treatments. A key focus is the TACTI-004 trial, a large-scale Phase III study for first-line non-small cell lung cancer, conducted in collaboration with Merck, across more than 25 countries. Success in this trial could set a new standard of care.

The company’s TACTI-003 trial for head and neck cancer has shown promising results in progression-free and overall survival, with upcoming discussions with the FDA on the next steps.

Immutep has fully recruited its AIPAC-003 trial for breast cancer and is analyzing data to determine the optimal dosage.

Beyond oncology, the company is developing IMP761, a treatment for autoimmune diseases, with early-stage safety data looking positive and further results expected mid-year.

Financially, Immutep recently joined the ASX 300. Key upcoming milestones include regulatory interactions, new trial data, and continued progress in recruitment for its pivotal studies.