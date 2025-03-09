Wall Street braces for another turbulent week as stock futures fall

Investors eye key economic data after the S&P 500’s worst week since September

Stock futures declined on Sunday evening as investors prepared for a critical week of economic data following Wall Street’s steep losses in early March. Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.9%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 270 points, or 0.6%.

Last week, markets experienced significant losses, with the S&P 500 dropping 3.10%—its worst weekly performance since September. The Dow fell 2.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 3.45%, weighed down by ongoing trade policy concerns and economic uncertainty.

Investor sentiment remains fragile after a week of volatility stemming from trade negotiations between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. President Donald Trump, in an interview aired on Sunday, described the economic environment as “a period of transition” when asked about the possibility of a recession.

This week, market participants will closely monitor a series of key economic reports. The New York Fed’s survey of consumer expectations is due Monday, followed by the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment reading on Friday.

Inflation data will take centre stage, with the consumer price index (CPI) release scheduled for Wednesday and the producer price index (PPI) following on Thursday.