Heavy rain and flash flooding hit Queensland and NSW as ex-Cyclone Alfred moves inland

Emergency services are warning residents in New South Wales and Queensland to avoid floodwaters as heavy rainfall continues across both states in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forecast further six-hourly rainfall totals of 80mm to 130mm, with the possibility of 24-hour totals between 300mm and 400mm in some areas. Major flood warnings are in place for the Bremer River, Warrill Creek, and Logan River, while a flood watch has been issued for the broader southeast region.

Emergency rescues and flood risks

NSW State Emergency Service (SES) Deputy Commissioner Damien Johnston said the service had responded to 917 emergency incidents over the past 24 hours, including 17 rescues of people from vehicles caught in floodwaters.

Tens of thousands of people are under emergency warnings across Queensland and NSW. Major flooding is currently affecting the Richmond and Bellinger river systems, while authorities warn that the Tweed and Clarence rivers could also reach major flood levels in the coming days.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli described the system as continuing to “pack a punch” despite being downgraded, warning that further rainfall could lead to additional flooding.

Power outages and storm damage

The storm has caused Queensland’s largest-ever natural disaster-related power outage, with 330,000 homes and businesses losing power. By Saturday afternoon, power had been restored to some areas, but 276,000 properties remained without electricity.

State-owned energy provider Energex said crews were working to repair damage across a large and widespread area, while Essential Energy in NSW reported that 31,000 homes and businesses were without power, down from 50,000 earlier.

Brisbane and the Gold Coast experienced strong winds, with a peak gust of 104km/h recorded in Redcliffe and sustained winds of 65–70km/h on the Gold Coast. Trees were brought down across Brisbane, damaging homes and causing widespread blackouts.

Transport disruptions and warnings

Heavy rainfall and flooding have disrupted public transport and air travel. Some ferry services resumed in Moreton Bay on Sunday, but rail services remain offline, and many bus services on the Gold Coast have not yet resumed. Brisbane Airport was closed during the worst of the storm but has since reopened.

Traffic lights have also been affected, with almost half of the Gold Coast’s system knocked out due to power failures.

Defence personnel injured in accident

Near Lismore, 13 Australian Defence Force personnel were injured when two army vehicles were involved in an accident on Saturday. The soldiers had been deployed to assist with flood response efforts in the region.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the incident would not impact the broader flood relief operation, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged that some of the injured personnel had family members also affected by the storm.

Warnings remain in place

Authorities are urging residents to remain cautious, with major flood warnings still in effect for multiple river systems in southeast Queensland and northern NSW.

NSW Premier Chris Minns warned that the impact of the storm “can’t be trivialised”, despite Alfred having been downgraded.

Queensland police have reported no loss of life or missing persons in the state, while one man’s body was recovered in NSW after being washed away in floodwaters.

Authorities continue to advise residents to stay indoors where possible and avoid unnecessary travel, as heavy rainfall and dangerous conditions are expected to persist over the coming days.