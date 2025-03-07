Hot Stocks: Orica, European Metals, Petratherm, BPH Global

Orica (ASX: ORI) forecasts stronger first-half EBIT, with $300m-$350m in significant items. Growth across all segments is driving performance, supported by strong demand and contract wins. Blasting Solutions remains robust, with carbon credit sales adding up to $15m. Digital Solutions is benefiting from Terra Insights’ growth, while Specialty Mining Chemicals is expanding despite a $20m EBIT impact from maintenance and gas constraints. Depreciation is projected at $490m-$510m, finance costs at $190m-$200m, and capital expenditure in line with 2024.

European Metals Holdings (ASX: EMH) has secured Strategic Deposit status for its Cinovec lithium project, streamlining permitting and accelerating development. The designation enables faster approvals, reduces bureaucratic hurdles, and prioritises environmental assessments. Executive Chairman Keith Coughlan called it a milestone, supporting the European car industry and the EU’s green transition.

Petratherm (ASX: PTR) has secured $8.1m through a share placement, with strong support from investors. Directors and management will contribute $272,000, subject to approval. Funds will support exploration drilling at Muckanippie, metallurgical test work, and general working capital. CEO Peter Reid said the placement strengthens Petratherm’s position to advance the Muckanippie Titanium HMS Project.

BPH Global (ASX: BP8) has detected gold and copper in its ongoing seaweed-based metal absorption research, adding to previously identified cobalt and silver. The study, conducted with Temasek Polytechnic and Gaia Mariculture, cultivated Sesuvium portulacastrum in filtered seawater from Sentosa Island. Managing Director Matthew Leonard called the findings an exciting milestone, supporting the potential of seaweed to absorb base and precious metals. Phase 2 of the research will explore this further.