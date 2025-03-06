DigitalX Navigates Volatile Crypto Market in February

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) reported its treasury holdings as of February 28, 2025, totaling A$59.1 million. The portfolio is diversified across Spot Solana (23.6%), Spot Bitcoin (18.7%), DigitalX Bitcoin ETF Units (45.0%), DigitalX Fund Units (7.7%) and Cash at Bank (5.0%). In February, DigitalX strategically increased its Solana holdings, acquiring an additional 17,396 SOL using cash reserves. Solana staking generated a yield of 9.6% p.a., exceeding the network average of 7.0%. Despite a volatile month for digital assets, with Bitcoin and Solana declining by 19.4% and 42.8% respectively, DigitalX’s treasury remained secure, unaffected by the A$2.3 billion Ethereum hack on Bybit. DigitalX emphasizes institutional-grade custody solutions to safeguard digital assets. Simultaneously, DigitalX announced a leadership transition. Mr. Greg Dooley stepped down as Interim CEO, remaining as a Non-Executive Director, after completing his six-month commitment. Mr. Demetrios Christou, General Manager of Finance, has been appointed as Interim CEO, effective March 3, 2025. Mr. Christou will receive an annual salary of $350,000 (exc. super) and is entitled to 2.5 million options exercisable at $0.10. He has been crucial in implementing finance strategies, reducing company costs by 3% and driving revenue. The Board is actively seeking a permanent CEO who can effectively execute the business plan. DigitalX manages Australia’s first ASX-listed spot Bitcoin ETF (ASX:BTXX) and an actively managed crypto fund, the DigitalX Fund.