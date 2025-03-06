Minbos Receives US$2.43M for Angola Project

Minbos Resources (ASX:MNB) has received US$2.43 million, the second tranche of funding from the Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA), earmarked for the construction of the Cabinda Phosphate Fertilizer Project in Angola. This financial injection will bolster the ongoing development of the project, a key initiative for Minbos. The remaining US$1.17 million tranche is contingent upon finalizing project insurance renewals and submitting supplier quotations for long-lead items to the FSDEA.

Parallel to the funding news, Minbos reported promising results from its 2025 field trials in Angola. These trials highlight the effectiveness of PRIMEIRO, Minbos’ fertilizer product, in improving crop yields, particularly in phosphorus-deficient and acidic soils. Results show yield increases of up to 80% when PRIMEIRO is applied as the sole source of phosphate. This yield increase is attributed to the essential phosphorus in the fertilizer, promoting enhanced root development, flowering, and fruiting, leading to healthier and more productive plants. Local trials also indicated that other nutrients are ineffective without phosphorus, further bolstering PRIMEIRO’s value proposition.

The Cabinda Phosphate Project represents a strategic move by Minbos to capitalize on the growing demand for fertilizers in the region. Successful completion of the project, coupled with the demonstrated efficacy of PRIMEIRO, positions Minbos favorably in the agricultural sector of Angola and potentially beyond. The company’s focus on addressing soil deficiencies with its phosphate fertilizer could have a substantial impact on crop production and food security in the region.