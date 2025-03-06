Platypus Asset Management Co-Founder Donald Williams Dies

Donald Williams, co-founder of Australian equities investment house Platypus Asset Management, has died at the age of 59. Williams established the Sydney-based firm in 1998 with Nick Wright, following his tenure as a commodities analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston. He stepped down from his investment and management roles in 2016 due to health concerns.

During his time as chief investment officer, Platypus launched a joint venture with Australian Unity in 2006, which ultimately led to the diversified financial services group acquiring the boutique fund manager in 2022. Colleagues remember Williams for his integrity and investment acumen. Platypus chief executive Jelena Stevanovic, who worked alongside Williams for several years, emphasized his fairness and respect towards clients and colleagues, highlighting that Platypus’ client-centric culture is a direct reflection of his leadership. Prasad Patkar, now Platypus’ head of investments, lauded Williams as “an exceptional stock picker,” possessing a remarkable ability to identify growth potential in businesses before they gained wider market recognition.

Patkar further noted Williams’ courage in backing his investment convictions while maintaining strict risk controls. He fostered a collaborative environment, prioritizing evidence-based decision-making and consensus-building within the investment team. Williams is survived by his wife Penelope and their three children.