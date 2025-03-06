The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is set to introduce new rules targeting the boards of banks and superannuation funds. The proposed regulations aim to impose tenure time limits for directors, potentially leading to significant changes in board compositions across the financial sector. This move could impact long-serving directors, including National Australia Bank (NAB) chairman Phil Chronican.

APRA’s initiative reflects a growing focus on governance and accountability within the financial industry. By limiting tenure, the regulator seeks to ensure fresh perspectives and reduce the risk of entrenchment. While the changes are aimed at strengthening the sector, they could face resistance from some institutions concerned about losing experienced board members. The industry will be watching closely to see how these changes impact the performance and stability of Australia’s financial institutions.