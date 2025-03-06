Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran Resigns

Air New Zealand (NZX: AIR, ASX: AIZ, OTC : ANZLY) has announced the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran, effective October 20, 2025. Foran, who has served in the role for five years, communicated to the Board his belief that the airline is well-positioned for future growth and innovation, prompting his decision to pursue new opportunities.

Chair Dame Therese Walsh lauded Foran’s leadership, particularly his navigation of the airline through unprecedented challenges in global aviation. She highlighted his success in managing supply chain disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing engine issues affecting both Boeing and Airbus fleets. Walsh emphasized that Foran’s focus and international standing were crucial in minimizing customer disruptions.

Foran will remain with Air New Zealand until mid-October to facilitate a smooth transition. The Board has initiated a global search for his replacement, aiming to secure a new leader who can continue the airline’s trajectory.

Reflecting on his tenure, Foran expressed pride in the achievements of the Air New Zealand team and their commitment to customers and the country. He noted the airline’s strong foundations and bright future, despite external challenges. Foran emphasized improvements in service delivery and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the company.

The company released this announcement in compliance with Listing Rule 3.20.1. The announcement was authorised by Jennifer Page, General Counsel & Company Secretary. Investor and media inquiries can be directed to the contacts listed in the original announcement.