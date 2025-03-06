Site Group International Enters Voluntary Administration

Site Group International Limited (ASX:SIT), an education provider, has entered voluntary administration, appointing Adam Peter Kersey and David Michael Stimpson of SV Partners as joint and several administrators. The decision, effective March 5, 2025, was made by the company’s directors. The administrators are now tasked with evaluating the company’s business operations and financial standing. During this period of voluntary administration, all of Site Group International’s listed securities will remain suspended from trading on the ASX. This action signals significant financial distress within the company, prompting a thorough review of its assets and liabilities. Shareholders are advised to consult ASIC’s information sheet on insolvency for investors and shareholders, providing guidance during this uncertain period. The appointment of administrators typically follows a period of financial difficulty, where a company struggles to meet its obligations. The administrators will explore options for the company, which could include restructuring, a sale of the business, or ultimately, liquidation if no viable solutions are found. The company’s future hangs in the balance as the administrators delve into its financial affairs to determine the best course of action. The suspension of trading in Site Group International shares protects investors from further volatility pending the outcome of the administration process. Interested parties are encouraged to monitor updates from the administrators and the ASX as the situation unfolds. Craig Dawson, CFO of Site Group International, is the contact person for media and investor inquiries.