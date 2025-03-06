Predictive Discovery reported a net loss of $7.9 million in 2024, a significant increase from the previous year, as the company continued to invest in its Bankan Gold project. The expanded losses reflect ongoing development activities and a surge in operational expenses. A key factor contributing to the increased loss was a more than doubling of share-based payment expenses, which rose from $798,942 in 2023 to $2.4 million in 2024. Value Added Tax (VAT) expenses also nearly doubled, reaching $1.1 million, further impacting the company’s financial performance.

Predictive Discovery’s primary focus in the past year has been advancing the Bankan Gold project. The company completed a definitive feasibility study, conducted a strategic review of the site, and largely finalized metallurgical testing. These activities represent crucial steps towards bringing the Bankan Gold project into production. Despite the increased losses, the company’s management remains optimistic about the long-term prospects of the Bankan Gold project and its potential to generate significant value for shareholders.