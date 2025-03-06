Capricorn Metals reported a 10% increase in interim net profit, reaching $90.7 million, driven by higher gold prices. Receipts from gold sales increased by 17% as the company sold 54,062 ounces at an average price of $3943 per ounce, a 31% year-on-year increase. The miner highlighted a group operating profit of $1700 per ounce sold, which contributed to a cash build of $41.8 million, even after investing over $30 million in exploration and development activities.

Gold production totaled 54,261 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1564 per ounce, aligning with the company’s expectations. Capricorn Metals confirmed it is on track to meet its production and price guidance for 2025. The company’s financial performance reflects the favorable market conditions for gold, enabling significant profit margins and reinvestment in future growth.