Ingham’s Group, a major chicken supplier, has announced the appointment of Matthew Easton as the new Chief Executive Officer of its New Zealand operations. Easton will assume his role on March 10, succeeding Edward Alexander, who is transitioning to the position of Group CEO on June 30. This leadership transition ensures continuity and stability within the company’s New Zealand business unit.

Easton brings extensive experience within Ingham’s to his new role, having joined the company in 2015. Most recently, he served as the General Manager for Operations and Planning, where he oversaw critical functions including farming, primary processing, capital projects, sustainability initiatives, and external relations. His deep understanding of Ingham’s operations positions him well to lead the New Zealand business and contribute to the company’s overall strategic goals. The transition comes as Ingham’s continues to navigate the competitive landscape of poultry production and supply.