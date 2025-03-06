Edjudina Gold Project Sees Resource Expansion

Gibb River Diamonds (GIB) has announced a maiden JORC Inferred Resource at its Edjudina Gold Project in Western Australia. The resource comprises 24,800 tonnes at 1.51g/t, containing 1,200 ounces of gold, located within historic leach pads. These pads, remnants of mining activities from the 1890s to the 1980s, are situated above ground, offering easy access for potential extraction. Metallurgical testing indicates a recoverable gold grade of 1.0g/t, translating to 780 recoverable ounces.

The leach pad resource complements the existing JORC Indicated and Inferred Resource at the Neta Prospect, which stands at 378,000 tonnes at 1.9g/t for 24,000 ounces of gold. This includes an Indicated Resource of 110,000 tonnes at 2.2g/t for 8,000 ounces.

GIB is actively pursuing permitting and joint venture discussions for a mine and haul operation at the Neta Gold Prospect, utilizing toll treatment at a third-party mill. The leach pad resource is intended to bolster the project’s overall economics and extend its potential lifespan. Auger drilling data, satellite imagery, digital terrain modeling, and metallurgical testing were employed to calculate the Inferred Resource.

The historic leach pads contain material that has undergone previous treatment, including crushing and cyanide heap leaching. The leach pads are easily accessible and can be loaded onto road trains for transport to a mill. Metallurgical testwork involving cyanide bottle rolls indicates gold recoveries ranging from 55.3% to 78.3%, depending on the leach pad. The company believes there is opportunity to increase gold recovery through adjusting testwork parameters.

Multi-element assay data reveals low mercury and arsenic levels, suggesting minimal environmental concerns. Bulk density is estimated at 1.6g/cm3, pending further verification. GIB considers the leach pads as a means to increase the overall resource at the Edjudina Gold Project. The project is strategically located near existing infrastructure, facilitating potential development.