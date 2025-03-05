Chinese shares experienced gains Wednesday as top leaders initiated the annual parliamentary meetings, revealing key economic targets that heightened anticipation for increased stimulus measures. A Hong Kong-listed stocks gauge surged by as much as 2.6%, with a technology index climbing over 3% following pledges of governmental support for the sector. The CSI 300 Index, a key benchmark for onshore shares, showed volatility but remained positive.

These gains reflect investor optimism that Beijing’s maintenance of a growth target of around 5% for the third consecutive year, coupled with setting the highest fiscal deficit level in over three decades, indicates a commitment to implement robust measures to stimulate demand. Such measures are deemed necessary to counteract persistent deflationary pressures and ongoing challenges in the housing market. The increased fiscal deficit suggests a willingness to engage in more aggressive spending and investment to achieve the stated growth objectives.

A more assertive policy response is now crucial, particularly given heightened trade tensions stemming from Donald Trump’s imposition of an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods. The combination of domestic economic challenges and external trade pressures underscores the need for effective and decisive policy interventions from the Chinese government to maintain economic stability and growth momentum.