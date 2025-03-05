Argent BioPharma Partners with ECCPharm

Argent BioPharma (ASX: RGT) has announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with ECCPharm Limited, a leading EU-GMP-certified pharmaceutical manufacturer. The agreement will see ECCPharm take over full manufacturing and batch release responsibilities for Argent BioPharma’s cannabinoid therapies, CannEpil® and CogniCann®, for early patient access programs in key EU countries, including Ireland, the UK, and Germany.

ECCPharm will implement a technology transfer to relocate manufacturing operations from Argent’s existing European GMP-certified facilities to its facility in North Macedonia. Argent BioPharma will retain ownership of all R&D and intellectual property rights. This shift allows Argent BioPharma to focus on clinical development and medical advancement. Management expects significant monthly operational cost reductions by minimizing cash flow from running its own manufacturing facilities within Europe.

CannEpil® is a cannabinoid-based treatment for refractory epilepsy, targeting early patient access programs in key European markets. CogniCann® is an investigational therapy targeting dementia, Alzheimer’s, and potentially Parkinson’s disease, with early clinical trial results indicating improvements in cognitive function and overall patient well-being.

Roby Zomer, CEO of Argent BioPharma, stated that the collaboration secures a scalable, cost-effective production platform, allowing the company to concentrate on advancing clinical development and expanding regulatory approvals. Dimitar Miladinov, CEO of ECCPharm, expressed pride in partnering with Argent BioPharma to support the production of specialized cannabinoid medicines.

The technology transfer process will commence immediately, with manufacturing at ECCPharm’s North Macedonian facility expected to begin in the coming months. Argent BioPharma will continue to provide updates on the partnership and the expansion of patient access programs as developments progress.