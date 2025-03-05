Rural Funds Group cultivates steady growth amid sector expansion

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF), an agricultural real estate investment trust, has provided an update on its portfolio performance, highlighting stable earnings and ongoing expansion. The company’s assets span a diversified range of agricultural sectors, including cattle, almonds, macadamias, and vineyards, with long-term lease agreements supporting revenue stability. RFF continues to invest in property improvements and water entitlements to enhance productivity and asset value. The trust maintains a strong financial position, focusing on steady distribution growth while navigating market fluctuations.