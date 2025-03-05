Altech Batteries Pioneering Sustainable Energy Solutions

Altech Batteries Limited, an Australian specialty battery technology company, is leading the charge in sustainable energy storage with its development of CERENERGY® Sodium Chloride Solid State (SCSS) batteries. In partnership with Germany’s Fraunhofer IKTS, Altech is constructing a 120 MWh production facility in Saxony, Germany, to manufacture 1 MWh GridPacks aimed at the European grid energy market. These SCSS batteries are lithium-free, cobalt-free, graphite-free, and copper-free, utilizing common table salt as a primary material. They are designed to be fire and explosion-proof, have a lifespan exceeding 15 years, and operate effectively in extreme temperatures, making them a game-changing alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries.