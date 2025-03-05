Sequoia posts strong first-half results with growth across key divisions

Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) has reported solid growth in its first-half FY25 results, with a 25% increase in funds under advice to $18bn and a strengthened balance sheet. The company’s two main divisions—Legal and Administration Services and Licensee and Adviser Services—both contributed to revenue and margin improvements. Investments in technology enabled faster service rollouts, while the acquisition of Castle Corporate and ABS added to growth. Despite divestments in general insurance and parts of its media business, financial planning revenue remained strong, with expectations for a stronger second half. Sequoia sees industry tailwinds in rising superannuation assets and demand for financial advice, positioning itself for further market consolidation.