Prime Financial Group reports strong half-year growth

Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) has reported a 25% increase in revenue for the first half of FY25, reaching $22.9m, driven by strong performance in its wealth management segment and contributions from recent acquisitions. The company’s diversified service offerings include accounting and business advisory, capital and corporate advisory, and asset management, with a focus on high-net-worth investors and SMEs. The Altor Capital acquisition performed ahead of schedule, contributing to Prime’s “OneConnected” model, which fosters cross-referrals and recurring revenue. The company maintains a strong balance sheet, with net assets rising to $55.2m and an interim dividend of 0.77 cents per share declared. Looking ahead, Prime aims for 15-20% annual revenue and EBITDA growth, driven by organic expansion, cross-selling, and further acquisitions.