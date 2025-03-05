Wellnex Life Raises $2.2 Million

Wellnex Life Limited (ASX: WNX) has successfully raised approximately $2.2 million through its Entitlement Offer, indicating robust shareholder confidence. The company will now proceed with placing the shortfall, incorporating conditional binding commitments previously announced on February 20, 2025. This placement is occurring in conjunction with the anticipated dual listing on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Wellnex Life and its advisors are in the concluding phases of finalizing all remaining requirements for the AIM listing, with completion targeted for March 10, 2025. The dual listing on AIM remains contingent upon the company fulfilling all regulatory prerequisites for admission and the successful completion of the conditional capital raise.

The capital raised will likely support Wellnex Life’s strategic initiatives and expansion plans, both domestically and internationally, as it eyes a broader investor base through the London listing. The move to list on AIM could potentially enhance the company’s visibility and access to capital markets, fostering future growth opportunities. The company has noted this announcement was authorized for release to the market by the board of Wellnex Life Limited.