Infinity Mining Boosts Tanjil Bren Exploration

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX: IMI) is intensifying its exploration efforts at the Tanjil Bren Project in Victoria, announcing a Service Agreement with experienced geologist Dr. Allan Geoffrey Rossiter. This collaboration aims to leverage Dr. Rossiter’s expertise and historical data to unlock the project’s gold potential. The agreement involves reanalyzing 95 stream sediment samples collected by Dr. Rossiter in 1981, using modern geochemical techniques. These samples, originally assessed for tin and tungsten, will now undergo multi-element analysis, including gold, to generate a comprehensive geochemical dataset. This data will be crucial in identifying potential gold targets for further exploration.

The renewed focus on Tanjil Bren is driven by the region’s increasing recognition for intrusive-related gold mineralization. The project’s strategic location near Southern Cross Gold’s Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, which recently expanded its Exploration Target to 2.2–3.2Moz AuEq at 8.3–10.6 g/tAuEq, further underscores its prospectivity. Under the terms of the Service Agreement, Dr. Rossiter will oversee the shipment of the samples to ALS Laboratory and provide technical data and advice. In return, Infinity Mining will issue 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares to Dr. Rossiter, subject to a 12-month voluntary escrow period.

Executive Chairman Joe Phillips expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating that Dr. Rossiter’s experience will be invaluable in advancing exploration activities. He highlighted the exciting opportunity to re-evaluate the region using modern techniques, ensuring JORC-compliant data to guide future exploration. Infinity Mining’s broader portfolio includes projects across NSW, Victoria, and Western Australia, targeting copper, gold, lithium, and other base metals. The company’s flagship Cangai Copper Project offers near-term development potential.