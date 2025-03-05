Data#3 Director Forrester Resigns from Board

Susan Forrester will step down from her position on the board of Data#3, an IT services and solutions provider, effective April 30th. Forrester joined Data#3 in March 2022 and her departure marks the end of a three-year tenure. During her time with the company, Forrester contributed to the strategic oversight of the business. Her resignation allows her to concentrate on her other board commitments.

Forrester currently serves as a non-executive director for Iress, a wealth management technology provider, and Jumbo Interactive, a retailer of lottery games. In addition, she holds a director position at the Australian Institute of Company Directors, indicating a continued commitment to corporate governance and leadership. Mark Gray, Chair of Data#3, acknowledged Forrester’s contributions, stating that she “has made a valued contribution to the board over the course of the past 3 years.” He further extended his best wishes for her future endeavors.