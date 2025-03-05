Quickstep Scheme Meeting Approved by Court

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) has received court approval to proceed with a scheme meeting where shareholders will vote on a proposal by ASDAM Operations Pty Ltd to acquire 100% of Quickstep’s shares. The Federal Court of Australia has ordered the distribution of a Scheme Booklet to shareholders, containing an explanatory statement and notice of the meeting. The Scheme Booklet, accessible on Quickstep’s website, includes an Independent Expert’s Report from Deloitte Corporate Finance, which concludes the scheme is fair and reasonable and in the best interests of shareholders, absent a superior proposal. The Quickstep directors unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favor of the Scheme, provided there isn’t a better offer and the Independent Expert maintains its positive assessment. Each director also intends to vote their shares in favor. The Scheme Meeting is scheduled for April 14, 2025, held virtually. Shareholders registered by April 12, 2025, are eligible to vote. The company encourages shareholders to review the Scheme Booklet thoroughly and vote by proxy or attend the virtual meeting. For inquiries, a Scheme Information Line has been established. The announcement was approved by the Quickstep Board of Directors.