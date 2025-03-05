Praemium Appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer

Praemium Limited has announced the appointment of Simon Moore as its interim chief financial officer. This decision comes as the company continues its search for a permanent replacement for David Coulter, who is set to step down from the role this week. Moore, a chartered accountant, brings a wealth of experience to the position, particularly from his extensive career at National Australia Bank (NAB).

During his tenure at NAB, Moore served for over 20 years in various executive roles. Most notably, he held the position of executive general manager for group finance, strategy, and development. His background in these critical areas positions him well to guide Praemium’s financial operations during this transitional period. The company has not yet announced a timeline for the completion of its search for a permanent CFO, but Moore’s appointment provides stability and expertise in the interim.