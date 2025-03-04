NSW Halts Further Financial Aid to Star Casino

The future of The Star Entertainment Group in New South Wales (NSW) is under intense scrutiny as the company grapples with severe financial challenges. Recently, Premier Chris Minns addressed the situation, making it unequivocally clear that the government will not extend further financial assistance to the embattled casino operator. Minns stated, “We did sit down with Star over a year ago and work out a rescue package. As I said, we’ve got funding requests right across NSW… I don’t have money for casinos, I’m sorry.” ?

This firm stance signals an end to state-funded bailouts for The Star, compelling the company to explore alternative avenues to address its financial woes. Despite the cessation of direct financial aid, the NSW government remains vigilant, actively monitoring the situation and considering various contingencies to mitigate potential economic fallout, particularly concerning job preservation.?

In Queensland, Premier David Crisafulli has adopted a more open, albeit cautious, approach. While not ruling out support for The Star, Crisafulli emphasized the need to secure a “good deal” for Queensland taxpayers and the 6,000 state workers employed by the casino. ?

Regarding potential collaborations between The Star and Crown Resorts, there is no current information indicating any ongoing discussions or partnerships. Previous merger talks in 2021 were abandoned due to regulatory concerns, and no new developments have been reported since. ?