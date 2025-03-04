Gold Prices Stabilize Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

Company News

by Finance News Network March 05, 2025 08:28 AM

Gold prices have stabilized following an initial surge, driven by President Trump’s confirmation of tariffs on key trading partners. As of March 4, 2025, bullion traded near $2,891 per ounce, reflecting a 1.2% increase from the previous session. ?

The U.S. administration imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, effective March 4, 2025, aiming to address trade imbalances and enhance American economic competitiveness. Additionally, tariffs on Chinese goods were increased from 10% to 20%, further intensifying global trade tensions. ?

These measures have raised concerns about the global economic outlook, prompting investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets like gold. The metal has experienced an 11% gain so far this year, reaching a record high of $2,956.15 on February 24. ?

Analysts suggest that continued policy uncertainty, including tariff fears, could push gold prices higher. Goldman Sachs has raised its gold price forecast to as high as $3,300 per ounce by year-end, citing increased demand from central banks and geopolitical uncertainties. ?

In summary, escalating trade tensions and policy uncertainties continue to drive demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. Market participants are closely monitoring developments in international trade policies and their potential impact on the global economy, which could further influence gold prices in the coming months.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?