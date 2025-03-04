Trump’s tariff Tuesday is here—investors must act now

Trump’s tariffs Tuesday is here and the levies are reshaping the global investment landscape in real time, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

Nigel Green of deVere Group is weighing in as the US imposes sweeping 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, an additional 10% on Chinese imports, and a looming threat against the European Union, and as markets brace for increased volatility.

“These are not theoretical concerns—they’re immediate, transformative forces that demand action from investors who seek to stay ahead,” he says.

Inflation is set to surge as the cost of everyday goods rises, squeezing corporate margins and reshaping supply chains across industries.

Forecasts from deVere Group indicate that inflation in the US could climb by as much as 2.1%, “putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to maintain a more hawkish stance for longer than markets had anticipated,” notes the deVere Group chief executive.

“Investors must reassess their positioning in light of these developments.

“This isn’t a time to sit on the sidelines. An expected tariff-fuelled inflationary environment demands strategic asset allocation, and those who act now will be better placed to turn volatility into opportunity.”

The market implications are vast. The US dollar, often buoyed by trade tensions, is likely to maintain resilience as investors flock to perceived safety.

Commodities, already in high demand, could experience further price surges, benefiting energy and industrial sectors.

Meanwhile, domestic manufacturing stocks stand to gain as supply chains adjust to new tariff realities.

At the same time, businesses reliant on imports face rising costs, forcing either a margin squeeze or price increases for consumers.

Tech, retail, and automotive sectors will need to navigate this environment carefully. Those who take a proactive approach—securing exposure to companies with strong pricing power or tapping into alternative markets—will be best positioned to thrive.

The additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods compounds existing economic frictions, amplifying costs for industries that rely on China’s vast manufacturing infrastructure.

“From Asia to Europe, Latin America to Africa, and beyond, businesses and investors must anticipate and adjust to a world where supply chain recalibrations are no longer optional, but essential.”

He continues: “As inflationary pressures are likely to mount, global portfolios must adapt.

“Sectors that thrive in such an environment—commodities, energy, and industrials—are poised for strong performance.

“Companies that can pass on costs without eroding demand will outshine competitors struggling to maintain margins.

“Investors who are selective and strategic will capture outsized gains. Those who hesitate risk being left behind.

“Beyond equities, alternative assets come into sharper focus. Hard assets, inflation-hedged investments, and emerging market opportunities tied to evolving trade flows could present significant upside.”

Nigel Green concludes: “These tariffs are a pivotal shift in global economic policy with immediate and potentially lasting consequences.

“Investors who recognize the opportunity now, who take decisive action rather than reacting after the facts, will be the ones who are likely to stand to benefit most in this new era of trade and market recalibration.”

deVere Group is one of the world’s largest independent advisors of specialist global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. It has a network of offices around the world, more than 80,000 clients, and $14bn under advisement.