Australia is set to maintain robust wheat production in the upcoming 2025–26 season. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) forecasts a total wheat crop of 30.5 million tonnes, marking an 11% decrease from the previous season’s 34.1 million tonnes. ?

Despite the anticipated decline, this projection remains above the 10-year average, underscoring Australia’s consistent wheat output. The previous season’s record-high production has bolstered global supplies, contributing to stabilised wheat prices. ?

Planting for the new season is expected to commence soon. While specific soil moisture data is limited, ABARES’ positive outlook suggests that conditions are favourable, likely encouraging farmers to maintain or expand their planting areas.?

Globally, wheat production is projected to reach a record 805 million tonnes in the 2025–26 crop year, according to the International Grains Council (IGC). This anticipated increase reflects a 1% rise from the previous year, alleviating concerns over global wheat stockpiles.