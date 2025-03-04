Terra Metals confirms thick, high-grade titanium mineralisation at Dante Project

Terra Metals Limited (ASX:TM1) has reported further high-grade titanium mineralisation at its Dante Project, specifically at Reef 1 North, reinforcing the scale of its polymetallic system. The latest results from 11 reverse circulation (RC) drillholes confirm extensive titanium mineralisation from the surface, with strong concentrations of copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and vanadium.

Key intercepts from Reef 1 North include:

URC057: 79m at 8.8% TiO2, 0.07% PGE3, 0.13% Cu, and 0.24% V2O5 from 8m, including 25m at 11.0% TiO2, 0.03% PGE3, 0.20% Cu, and 0.35% V2O5 from 8m 5m at 19.5% TiO2, 0.7 g/t PGE3, 0.25% Cu, and 0.79% V2O5 from 81m 2m at 23.6% TiO2, 1.18 g/t PGE3, 0.32% Cu, and 0.92% V2O5 from 83m

URC058: 73m at 8.4% TiO2, 0.08% PGE3, 0.12% Cu, and 0.23% V2O5 from 48m, including 5m at 19.4% TiO2, 0.83 g/t PGE3, 0.29% Cu, and 0.83% V2O5 from 116m 3m at 21.4% TiO2, 1.00 g/t PGE3, 0.38% Cu, and 0.86% V2O5 from 117m



The drilling campaign has now defined mineralisation across approximately 4.2km from surface, confirming the presence of thick titanium mineralisation in the hanging wall.

Reef 2 Drilling and Pending Assays

Terra Metals is awaiting results from 13 additional drillholes at Reef 2, targeting new mineralised zones. Managing Director and CEO Thomas Line stated:

“These extensional drilling results confirm the consistency and scale of high-grade titanium, copper, PGMs, and vanadium mineralisation from surface at Reef 1 North, as well as confirming thick titanium mineralisation throughout the hanging wall at Reef 1 North. We now eagerly await the remaining drillholes from drill testing of new zones at Reef 2.”

Cronus Deep Diamond Hole Intercepts

A deep diamond drillhole at the Cronus prospect, co-funded by the Western Australian Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS), intercepted a 407.7m thick unit of mafic taxite and pegmatite. The drillhole revealed palladium and gold mineralisation and a titanium-vanadium bearing magnetite layer, supporting the potential for a large contact aureole with associated mineralisation.

Geological Significance and Future Exploration

The Dante Reefs are geologically analogous to South Africa’s Bushveld Complex, the world’s largest source of PGMs, vanadium, and chromite. The project is also located in the West Musgrave region, near BHP’s Nebo-Babel deposit, further reinforcing its significance as a potential large-scale critical minerals deposit.