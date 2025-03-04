Australian Agricultural Production Projected to Reach $91 Billion in 2025–26

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) projects that Australian agricultural production will reach $91 billion in the 2025–26 financial year, marking the third-highest level on record. ?

Key Drivers of Growth

This robust performance is primarily driven by soaring demand for Australian red meat and a strong winter crop. Livestock and livestock products are expected to reach a record value of $40 billion, with meat exports alone projected to hit $22 billion this financial year. ?

Crop Production Outlook

ABARES forecasts a winter crop production of 59.8 million tonnes, positioning it as the third-largest national winter crop on record. ?

Regional Variations

Favourable weather patterns in New South Wales and Queensland, coupled with timely rainfall in Western Australia, have contributed to strong crop yields in these regions. However, Victoria and South Australia are projected to experience lower crop yields due to unfavourable weather conditions.