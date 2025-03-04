True North Copper defines high-priority drill targets at Great Australia Mine

True North Copper (ASX: TNC) has identified multiple high-priority copper drill targets at its Great Australia Mine (GAM), part of the Cloncurry Copper Project in Queensland. The targets were defined through a recently completed 6.4-line kilometre dipole-dipole induced polarisation (IP) survey, which refined earlier geophysical data collected in 2023.

Three High-Priority Drill Targets Identified

The Whip, Coppermine Creek, and Python targets were identified between the Taipan and Great Australia resources. These anomalies suggest the potential for large-scale copper sulphide mineralisation, with chargeability values similar to known copper-bearing structures.

Additional Undrilled Chargeability Anomalies

Five undrilled high-order chargeability anomalies have also been identified down-dip and along strike of known mineralisation at:

Copperhead – A shallow, moderate chargeability anomaly aligned with the North Arm of the Great Australia resource.

Orphan Shear – A previously undrilled anomaly located 30–40m down-dip of the Orphan Shear resource.

Paddock Lode South – Chargeability anomalies interpreted as extensions of the Taipan and Paddock Lode resources.

These new targets align with known mineralised structures, enhancing their potential to host economic copper deposits.

Upcoming Drilling Program

A 15-hole, 2,900m reverse circulation (RC) drill program has been designed to test these targets, with drilling expected to commence in late March 2025. The program is scheduled to run for just over two weeks before transitioning to True North’s Mt Oxide drilling campaign.

True North has selected a preferred drill contractor and secured earthworks equipment, with environmental and cultural heritage clearances currently underway in preparation for drill mobilisation.

Managing Director’s Statement

True North Copper’s Managing Director, Bevan Jones, emphasised the significance of these discoveries:

“Through our IP survey at Great Australia Mine, we have successfully identified multiple new high-priority targets along strike and down dip of known resources. We believe these targets are part of a larger interconnected mineral system, with the potential to significantly increase our resource base at Cloncurry.”

Strategic Context and Next Steps

The Cloncurry Copper Project is supported by existing infrastructure, including a 100% owned solvent extraction (SX) plant, crusher, heap leach, and tailings facilities. The latest drilling campaign is expected to expand the mineral inventory, supporting future development opportunities.