Firebird Achieves LMFP Battery Production Milestone

Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) has announced the successful production of lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) button batteries at its R&D center in China. This achievement, realized through a strategic collaboration with Central South University (CSU), marks a significant step in Firebird’s strategy to become a leading, low-cost producer of manganese-based cathode materials for the electric vehicle (EV) battery market. The company has completed five test batches and aims to complete 100 batches, each converted into button batteries for detailed evaluation.

Firebird anticipates substantial cost advantages from its innovative LMFP production process, which retains manganese sulphate in solution, eliminating the need for energy intensive sulphate crystallization and packaging. This streamlined approach is projected to yield a ~32% or US$167/t reduction in manganese sulphate operating costs. The company believes this process will also result in a higher-quality LMFP product. Managing Director Peter Allen highlighted Firebird’s position as one of the few non-Chinese companies to produce LMFP batteries, emphasizing the value derived from their manganese processing knowledge.

CSU, known for its expertise in battery materials, is playing a key role in the testwork. The results will inform a Scoping Study to assess the expansion of Firebird’s pilot plant to produce approximately one metric tonne per day of LMFP. Firebird is also focused on securing intellectual property through patent filings. Ultimately, the company intends to leverage its unique processing methods and technology to establish itself as a cost-effective leader in the LMFP market, contributing to the growing demand for energy storage solutions.