Trump halts Ukraine military aid after Oval Office dispute with Zelensky

President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine following a heated Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a White House official.

“The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution,” the White House official said.

The decision applies to all military equipment not yet inside Ukraine, officials said. The pause follows an argument between Trump and Zelensky on Friday, in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of failing to show sufficient gratitude for U.S. support.

Trump’s decision reverses plans announced by the Biden administration, which had continued shipments of critical munitions, including anti-tank weapons, artillery rounds, and rockets. These deliveries were expected to continue for several weeks. The U.S. had also been repairing and returning damaged Western equipment to Ukraine through facilities in Poland.

The aid freeze is part of a broader effort to pressure Ukraine, with officials seeking an acknowledgement from Zelensky regarding last week’s clash. According to sources, Trump’s advisers are considering withholding further foreign aid discussions and a minerals trade deal until Zelensky issues a public apology. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has publicly called on the Ukrainian leader to apologise for the dispute.

Trump addressed the situation on social media, accusing Zelensky of having “disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office” and stating that the Ukrainian president was welcome to return when he was ready to talk about peace. Trump rejected suggestions that his position aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin, instead arguing that the U.S. should “spend less time worrying about Putin” and focus on domestic issues.

Zelensky, speaking on Fox News, said he was “not sure that we did something bad” but acknowledged the meeting was “not good for both sides.” He expressed gratitude for U.S. support and reiterated his willingness to sign a minerals deal with the U.S., which had been a key topic of discussion before the dispute.

The suspension of aid has drawn criticism from U.S. lawmakers. Congressman Brendan Boyle called the decision “reckless” and warned that it undermined bipartisan support for Ukraine. “This aid was approved by Congress on a bipartisan basis—Republicans and Democrats alike recognized that standing with Ukraine is standing for democracy and against Putin’s aggression,” Boyle said.

The halt in aid also follows reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed U.S. Cyber Command to cease offensive operations against Russia in an effort to encourage diplomatic talks. The extent and duration of this order remain unclear.

Meanwhile, European nations have announced increased support for Ukraine. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged European allies to take greater responsibility in supporting Ukraine, forming what he described as a “coalition of the willing” to work towards peace. He stated that while Europe must lead, a U.S. role remains necessary.

Since Russia’s invasion in 2022, U.S. military aid to Ukraine has exceeded $119bn. A CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found that 51% of Americans believe the U.S. should continue sending weapons and military aid to Ukraine.