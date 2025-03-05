Immuno-oncology: Challenges, alternatives, and the future of cancer treatment

In the second episode of a six-part interview series on immunotherapy, Marc Voigt, CEO and Executive Director of Immutep (ASX:IMM), discusses the complexities of cancer treatment and the role of immuno-oncology. Cancer remains a difficult disease to treat due to its heterogeneity, requiring varied approaches and combination therapies. While immuno-oncology has revolutionised treatment, alternative options such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and targeted therapy remain essential. Immunotherapy is prescribed based on biological markers and is often most effective when administered early. However, it carries risks, including autoimmune side effects. Despite this, newer treatments like Immutep’s lead candidate demonstrate promising safety profiles, making them suitable for combination therapy. Immunotherapy not only extends survival but also improves quality of life, with studies showing reduced side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy. While immuno-oncology drugs come at a high cost, their long-term benefits for patients and the healthcare system—potentially even leading to complete tumour eradication—continue to drive their adoption in modern cancer care.