Pro Medicus secures $40 million contract with LucidHealth

Pro Medicus (ASX: PME) has signed a seven-year, A$40 million contract with LucidHealth, a leading US-based radiology provider. The deal will see LucidHealth adopt Pro Medicus’ Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, replacing its existing legacy PACS system across 140 care sites staffed by more than 300 radiologists.

The implementation will be cloud-based, leveraging Visage CloudPACS, which has been gaining traction in the North American healthcare IT market. Pro Medicus will begin planning for the rollout immediately, with a phased go-live scheduled to commence in late Q3/Q4 of 2025.

The contract follows a transaction-based licensing model, allowing for potential revenue growth based on usage. CEO Dr Sam Hupert stated that LucidHealth’s combination of on-site and remote reading/teleradiology capabilities makes Visage 7 an ideal fit, reinforcing the platform’s position in both private practice and broader healthcare networks.

Pro Medicus continues to expand its presence in North America, with Visage 7 increasingly being adopted by academic medical centres, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), and outpatient clinics.