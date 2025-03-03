Synlait appoints Richard Wyeth as new CEO

Synlait Milk (ASX: SM1, NZX: SML) has appointed Richard Wyeth as its new Chief Executive Officer, with his tenure set to commence on 19 May 2025. Wyeth, a seasoned dairy executive, has previously led Westland Milk Products and Miraka and was involved in the establishment of Open Country Dairy. He has also held management positions at Coca-Cola Amatil and DB Breweries.

Synlait Chair George Adams welcomed Wyeth’s appointment, stating that he is “a seasoned, tested, and highly regarded CEO in New Zealand’s dairy industry” and that Synlait is “extremely fortunate” to have secured his leadership. Adams credited Wyeth with successfully transforming dairy companies and expressed optimism about his impact on Synlait.

Wyeth acknowledged the company’s recent turnaround, noting that Synlait is “now on track to return to profitability” after overcoming significant challenges. He emphasised his commitment to engaging with Synlait’s farmers and staff to continue the company’s recovery.

Until Wyeth assumes his position, Tim Carter will remain Acting CEO before resuming his role as CEO of Dairyworks, a subsidiary of Synlait. Adams expressed gratitude for Carter’s leadership, stating that he has been instrumental in driving improvements and positioning the company for a profitable half-year result.

Wyeth’s appointment comes as Synlait seeks to solidify its financial position and strengthen its operational performance under new leadership.