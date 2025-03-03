Star Entertainment suspended as financial report delay triggers ASX action

The Star Entertainment Group (ASX: SGR) has been suspended from trading on the ASX after failing to lodge its half-year financial report for the period ending 31 December 2024 (1HFY25 Report) by the required deadline of 28 February 2025. The suspension will remain in place until the company lodges the report and the ASX determines whether trading can resume.

The company has stated that it is unlikely to file the 1HFY25 Report unless it secures a refinancing commitment that would allow it to refinance all of its corporate debt and provide additional liquidity. The delay highlights the financial pressures facing the group as it works to address its funding challenges.

The Star has also reiterated that there remains material uncertainty regarding its ability to continue as a going concern, a position consistent with previous announcements. The company has committed to keeping the market informed of any significant developments.

The announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors. Financial analysts and shareholders seeking further details have been directed to company representatives, while media inquiries are being handled through external advisors.