Hot Stocks: Pro Medicus, Forbidden Foods, Synlait Milk, Castle Minerals

Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) has secured a $40m, seven-year contract with US radiology provider LucidHealth to implement its cloud-based Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform across LucidHealth’s 140 care sites. The rollout, based on Visage’s cloud implementation process, is set to begin in late Q3/Q4 2025. CEO Dr Sam Hupert said the deal reinforces Visage 7’s suitability for private practices, academic medical centres, and outpatient clinics. Shares are trading 3.05% higher at $260.98.

Forbidden Foods (ASX:FFF) has reported year-to-date sales of $577,857 for the first two months of 2025, a 147% increase on the prior year. This follows a 104% sales rise in Q4 2024, the first full quarter after acquiring Oat Milk Goodness (OMG) in September 2024. The company attributes its growth to strong summer sales and expects further expansion through new distribution deals and a marketing partnership with the Melbourne Mavericks netball team. Discussions are ongoing with major Australian retailers to expand its footprint, with range reviews set to take place in the coming weeks. Shares are trading flat at 1 cent.

Synlait Milk (NZX:SML, ASX:SM1) has appointed Richard Wyeth as CEO, effective 19 May 2025. A seasoned dairy executive, Wyeth previously led Westland Milk Products and Miraka. Tim Carter remains Acting CEO until Wyeth takes over, then returns to Dairyworks. Shares are trading 5.81% higher at 82 cents

Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT) has secured $3m through a share placement from new and existing investors to fund exploration at its Kpali and Kandia Gold Projects in Ghana’s Upper West Region. The company plans aggressive drilling campaigns targeting high-grade mineralisation, particularly at Kpali. Castle is also restructuring its capital base, including a share consolidation and loyalty options entitlement issue, to enhance investment appeal and reduce volatility. Shares are trading 33.33% lower at 0.2 cents.

