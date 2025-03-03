SSR Mining to delist from ASX due to low trading volumes

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX: SSR, TSX: SSRM, Nasdaq: SSRM) has announced that it will voluntarily delist from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with trading in its CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) set to be suspended at the close of market on 4 April 2025. The company will be formally removed from the ASX official list on 8 April 2025.

The decision follows an assessment of trading activity, with SSR Mining citing low volumes on the ASX relative to its primary listings on the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). As of 31 January 2025, CDIs on the ASX accounted for approximately 1.74% of the company’s total issued share capital. The company stated that the financial, administrative, and compliance obligations of maintaining its ASX listing were no longer justified.

Following the delisting, SSR Mining’s shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq and TSX under the symbol SSRM. The company has outlined options for CDI holders, including converting their holdings into shares on the North American exchanges or selling their CDIs before delisting. A voluntary sale facility will be offered from 15 April to 17 June 2025, followed by a compulsory sale process for remaining CDI holders.

SSR Mining remains focused on its global mining operations and will continue providing updates to investors through its Nasdaq and TSX listings.