MA Financial appoints Cathy Yuncken as independent director

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX: MAF) has announced the appointment of Cathy Yuncken as an independent non-executive director. She will also join the company’s Audit & Risk Committee with immediate effect.

Yuncken has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and currently serves as a non-executive director at State Super (SAS Trustee Corporation) and FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX: FPR).

Her past directorships include chairing the St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation and BT Private Nominees. She has also held executive director roles on the advisory boards of BankSA and Bank of Melbourne and was a non-executive director at Fitted for Work.

In her executive career, Yuncken held leadership positions in corporate finance and investment banking at Bank of America and Barclays Capital. She also held senior roles at GE Capital, Commonwealth Bank’s institutional banking division, and Westpac Group’s multi-brand business banking and private wealth businesses.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales, is a graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and is a member of Chief Executive Women.

MA Financial’s Chair, Jeffrey Browne, welcomed the appointment, stating that Yuncken brings extensive experience as both a director and executive across a broad range of financial services sectors.

The appointment strengthens MA Financial’s board expertise as the company continues its strategic growth in the financial services industry.