Cryptocurrencies experienced a significant rally on Sunday following comments made by President Donald Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social. Trump discussed digital assets, including XRP, Solana, and Cardano, referencing his recent executive order issued in January 2025. In his post, Trump stated that this executive order on crypto “directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes XRP, SOL, and ADA.” ?

A subsequent post clarified that “obviously, BTC and ETH, as other valuable Cryptocurrencies, will be at the heart of the Reserve. I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum.” While the original order did not mention specific tokens, Trump’s recent comments suggest a broader consideration of various cryptocurrencies in a strategic reserve. ?

The market reacted positively to Trump’s remarks. Bitcoin, which had previously fallen from its all-time highs in February, experienced a notable increase, trading around the $90,000 level. Ether, the second-largest digital token, also saw significant gains, trading around $2,400. The cryptocurrency market continues to be sensitive to comments from high-profile figures, highlighting the ongoing influence of political discourse on digital asset values. ?

Overall, Trump’s endorsement of specific cryptocurrencies has injected optimism into the market, leading to a short-term rally in digital asset prices. However, investors remain cautious due to the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market and external factors such as global economic conditions and regulatory developments.