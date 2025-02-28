Life360 reports record Q4 and full-year 2024 results

Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF, ASX: 360) has reported record-breaking results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, driven by strong growth in active users and subscription revenue. The company saw total revenue rise 33% year-over-year to $115.5m in Q4, with full-year revenue reaching $371m, a 22% increase from 2023.

Life360 is a global provider of family safety and location services, offering features such as location sharing, crash detection, and emergency response. Its product ecosystem includes the Life360 app, Tile tracking devices, and Jiobit wearables, serving customers in over 170 countries.

The company’s Monthly Active Users (MAUs) climbed 30% year-over-year to 79.6 million, with Paying Circles increasing by 25% to 2.3 million. Average revenue per paying user grew 6%, supported by price adjustments and product mix changes. Life360 achieved a net income of $8.5m in Q4, marking a shift to profitability.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Hulls highlighted the company’s 2024 milestones, including the launch of its advertising business, a new range of Tile tracking devices, a strategic partnership with Hubble, and a successful Nasdaq IPO. Looking ahead, Life360 aims to reach 150 million MAUs, exceed $1bn in annual revenue, and achieve an Adjusted EBITDA margin of over 35%.

For 2025, the company forecasts revenue of $450m-$480m, with positive Adjusted EBITDA of $65m-$75m.