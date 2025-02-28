Webjet agrees to $9m penalty to resolve ACCC proceedings

Webjet Group (ASX:WJL) has reached an agreement with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to resolve court proceedings related to booking confirmations and historical fee disclosures in marketing materials.

Webjet Group is a leading online travel services provider operating globally, offering travel booking solutions for consumers and businesses. Its brands include Webjet OTA, GoSee, and the WebBeds global accommodation distribution platform.

The ACCC took action against Webjet Marketing Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Webjet Group, over concerns about how fees were disclosed in social media posts, email marketing, and on Webjet’s website and mobile app. Since being notified by the regulator in November 2023, Webjet Marketing has voluntarily improved its fee disclosures.

Under the agreement, Webjet will pay a $9m penalty, publish a corrective notice for 60 days, implement an Australian Consumer Law compliance program, and contribute $100,000 to the ACCC’s legal costs. The penalty will be recorded as a non-operating expense in Webjet’s financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2025. The Federal Court will determine final orders at a later date.

Webjet stated it remains committed to transparency and maintaining customer trust, having cooperated fully with the ACCC throughout the process.