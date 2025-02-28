Ventia secures $2.1bn contract with NBN Co for network services

Ventia (ASX:VNT) has been awarded a $2.1bn contract by NBN Co to provide maintenance and customer activation services across the national broadband network. The agreement, spanning five years with an optional two-year extension, was secured through Ventia’s subsidiary, Visionstream Australia.

Ventia is a major infrastructure services provider operating in Australia and New Zealand, with a workforce of more than 35,000 people across over 400 sites. The company provides services in defence, social infrastructure, water, electricity, gas, resources, telecommunications, and transport.

The contract covers field services in Queensland, New South Wales, the ACT, and Tasmania, including network assurance, customer connections, and service activation across all fixed-line technologies, including aerial infrastructure.

Ventia has been a strategic partner to NBN Co since 2010, delivering network design, construction, operations, and maintenance services. Ventia’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dean Banks, said the company was pleased to strengthen its long-term partnership with NBN Co.

The contract is set to commence in September 2025.