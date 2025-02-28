Star Entertainment faces liquidity uncertainty ahead of half-year results

The Star Entertainment Group (ASX: SGR) has confirmed that it is actively exploring liquidity solutions that could materially improve its financial position, as it prepares to release its half-year financial report for the period ended 31 December 2024. The company stated that it expects to receive one or more liquidity proposals today, which could be crucial in determining its ability to continue as a going concern.

The casino operator has faced financial and regulatory challenges in recent years, with ongoing concerns about its sustainability. The company noted that if the half-year report is not lodged by the end of today as required under ASX Listing Rules, its shares will be automatically suspended from trading on Monday, 3 March 2025. The suspension would remain in place until the ASX determines that the company has met its reporting obligations.

Star Entertainment has previously acknowledged material uncertainty regarding its ability to continue operating, and the latest update underscores the urgency of securing additional financial support. Investors will be closely watching whether the anticipated liquidity proposals can provide the company with a viable path forward.

The company’s shares remain under pressure as the market assesses its financial stability. If Star Entertainment fails to secure the necessary funding, further regulatory scrutiny and restructuring efforts may follow.